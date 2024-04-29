THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch Round 1, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 action from THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson gets underway Thursday from TPC Craig Ranch. Jason Day looks to defend his title while 2021 and 2022 champ K.H. Lee returns for revenge after falling short in his three-peat attempt last year, along with Jordan Spieth, the runner-up in 2022 who made his PGA TOUR debut here in 2010 at just 16 years old. Some other notables teeing it up in Texas include past TOUR winners Adam Scott, Will Zalatoris and Tom Kim.