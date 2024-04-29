Mike Browne rises above limitations, ready to compete in G4D Tour at TPC Craig Ranch

“I was seeing other lads that had been blown up and all that sort of stuff recovering so it was at that time when I thought, I'm not going to be that bad,” Browne says. “These lads and ladies, they were coming back just in pieces, and it was me seeing them that motivated me to think there's a lot worse people than me. So, it was one of them that I just sort of bucked myself up and got on with it.”