THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch Round 2, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Round 2 action from THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson gets underway Friday from TPC Craig Ranch. Jason Day looks to defend his title while 2021 and 2022 champ K.H. Lee returns for revenge after falling short in his three-peat attempt last year, along with Jordan Spieth, the runner-up in 2022 who made his PGA TOUR debut here in 2010 at just 16 years old.

    Englishman Matt Wallace paces the field after a bogey-free, 8-under 63 first round. A crowded group of seven golfers trail him by one stroke at 7-under headlined by Canadian Taylor Pendrith and recent TOUR winner, Jake Knapp. Two-time CJ CUP Byron Nelson winner K.H. Lee and defending champion Jason Day sit three strokes back at 5-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    FEATURED GROUPS

    Friday

    Marquee Group

    8:45 a.m. – Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee (10th tee)

    Featured Groups

    8:23 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Luke List, Adam Schenk (10th tee)

    8:34 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Nick Dunlap, Byeong Hun An (10th tee)

    Featured Holes

    Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)

