Monday qualifiers: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

THE CJ CUP Bryon Nelson is offering the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at TPC Craig Ranch via a Monday qualifier. Four spots are up for grabs for the field at Tierra Verde Golf Club in Arlington, Texas. Among those playing Monday is Frankie Capan III, who recently carded a 13-under 58 in the opening round of the Veritex Bank Championship, matching the second lowest score in Korn Ferry Tour history.