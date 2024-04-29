PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Monday qualifiers: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Frankie Capan III is among those competing for a spot in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    THE CJ CUP Bryon Nelson is offering the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at TPC Craig Ranch via a Monday qualifier. Four spots are up for grabs for the field at Tierra Verde Golf Club in Arlington, Texas. Among those playing Monday is Frankie Capan III, who recently carded a 13-under 58 in the opening round of the Veritex Bank Championship, matching the second lowest score in Korn Ferry Tour history.

    Click here for all scores from Tierra Verde Golf Club.

