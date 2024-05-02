Sungjae Im withdraws from THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson due to illness

Im has made 12 starts on the PGA TOUR this season. He finished T12 at the RBC Heritage two weeks ago, his best finish since a T5 at The Sentry, the opening event of the TOUR season. Im is 45th in the FedExCup and 37th in the OWGR. He, along with South Korean compatriot Tom Kim (23rd in OWGR) currently possess the two qualification spots in the Olympic Golf Ranking, but past Olympians Byeong Hun An (41st in OWGR) and Si Woo Kim (45th in OWGR) are right on their heels.