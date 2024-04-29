Power Rankings: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

After its first two editions as one of the easiest par 72s on the schedule, TPC Craig Ranch transitioned into one of the easiest par 71s last year when the 12th hole was shortened and modified to a par 4. While it evolved from the easiest hole on the course in 2022 to the second-hardest in relation to par a year later, it still didn’t register as among the toughest 20 percent of par 4s played all season. Overall, the field averaged 68.913 on the 7,414-yard test.