Power Rankings: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
The last lap of any race should feature an all-out sprint or pedals to the floor. In more ways than one, that describes the expectation at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
A full field of 156 is ready to go at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. For what’s at stake, how the course will test in its fourth year as the host and more can be found beneath the ranking of those projected to contend for the title.
While THE CJ CUP sits in the heart of the PGA TOUR season, it is the final checkpoint for position to qualify for next week’s Wells Fargo Championship. Golfers via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 will be determined for the sixth Signature Event of 2024 when THE CJ CUP concludes.
Of course, winning opens the most doors, but the lunge for the latest tape will require a scorer’s mentality throughout the tournament.
After its first two editions as one of the easiest par 72s on the schedule, TPC Craig Ranch transitioned into one of the easiest par 71s last year when the 12th hole was shortened and modified to a par 4. While it evolved from the easiest hole on the course in 2022 to the second-hardest in relation to par a year later, it still didn’t register as among the toughest 20 percent of par 4s played all season. Overall, the field averaged 68.913 on the 7,414-yard test.
As is the case with every shootout, leading the field in scoring opportunities isn’t enough. The putts need to drop as well. TPC Craig Ranch sets a stage for guys to find a groove and ride it across multiple rounds. Decent-sized putting surfaces blanketed with bentgrass are governed to just 11 ½ feet on the Stimpmeter – they need to prepare to withstand quintessential Texas wind – so flagsticks will be in crosshairs more than usual.
Breezes do a fair job of inflating measurements from holes on approach, but the ground game at TPC Craig Ranch is rewarded. Last year, the field’s average in salvaging pars from off greens nearly two-thirds of the time, ranking second-easiest among 58 courses played.
Storms are almost as guaranteed as the wind this week. There’s a reasonable threat during every round. Because the invisible force will flex at times, native Texans always have an edge because they find the strongest pulse. Daytime highs might not touch 80 degrees, so these will not be sweltering conditions. (Wednesday’s Golfbet Insider will include a revisit of the weather.)
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers
WEDNESDAY: Golfbet Insider
SUNDAY: Points and Payouts; Medical Extensions; Qualifiers; Reshuffle
* Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.