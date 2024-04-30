Expert Picks: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winners: Tom Kim (+2800) – I’ll happily back a guy that knows what it takes to win a shootout. The last three winners here have all been at least 23-under, and Kim has been 20-under or better in each of his three wins. His iron game has also started to round the corner, meaning these prices might not be around for long.
- Top 10: Seamus Power (+400) – The Irishman surprised two weeks ago in Harbour Town Golf Links, and he’s finished T17 or better each of the last three years at TPC Craig Ranch.
- Longshot: Andrew Novak (+10000) – A top-10 staple early in the season, Novak is 12th on TOUR in SG: Approach this year and should create plenty of birdie opportunities.
- H2H: Adam Scott (-110) over Sungjae Im – I’ll back the veteran here over Im, who has been largely disappointing this year but did win last week in his native South Korea. Here’s to fading jetlag.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winners: Stephan Jaeger (+2800) – A recent winner on TOUR who knows how to string together rounds in the 60s and has proven adept on the par 4s at TPC Craig Ranch. T11 here a year ago but playing with more confidence now.
- Top 10: Mark Hubbard (+450) – Hasn’t missed a cut all year and is coming off a great effort in Zurich Classic with Ryan Brehm. Hubbard has a brilliant SG: Approach game, always helpful here, and is 19th on TOUR in scoring average this season. Plus, and maybe this is the best reason, I can’t wait to see Matt DelVecchio’s face when he’s runner-up to Jaeger, giving me two paydays, and him none.
- Longshots: Joseph Bramlett (+10000) – If you want a longshot with more win equity then look at Seamus Power or two-time champ K.H. Lee, but Bramlett is a lottery ticket option given he pops in some areas. Two top-20s in three starts at the course, and 25th on TOUR in Par-4 Scoring. Gained 1.426 total strokes per round on the field in his three starts at TPC Craig Ranch.
- H2H: Seamus Power (-125) over Beau Hossler – A T19, T17 and T9 in the past at TPC Craig Ranch. With a T12 in his last start; Power is a horse for this course. Almost slotted him in the top-10 section, but top-20 is clearly his sweet spot. Plus, the Golfbet crew has a thing for fading Hossler in head-to-heads until he proves we should do otherwise!
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Si Woo Kim (+1600) – Kim has made the cut in all 11 events he has played in 2024. The stats would say his putting is the only thing holding him back from entering the winner’s circle this year. However, he has proven he can get streaky on the greens.
- Top 10: Alex Noren (+225) – Noren has been solid the last two months, finishing inside the top 25 in his last five starts. His two appearances here have been T12/T21.
- Longshot: Nate Lashley (+9000) – A pair of top 25s here the last two years. One high round derailed an otherwise good week each time. He has a T3 and T13 already this year.
- H2H: Seamus Power (-125) over Beau Hossler – I wanted to get Power in my lineup somewhere. This is the best spot. He’s been very consistent at TPC Craig Ranch.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winners: Mark Hubbard (+5500) – Hubbard has played some pretty consistent golf lately. He popped up this week late on Sunday as his pairing with Ryan Brehm made a run at the win. I’m leaning towards the team's success being more credited toward Hubbard. Nothing worse than a T37 in his last five starts, Hubbard’s iron play should bode well at a course he attended twice in the last three years.
- Top 10: Tom Hoge (+320) – There is a lot to like about Hoge this week but his lack of career wins scares me away from picking him outright. Six T20s this season in 13 starts. Let me remind you that he's second behind only Scottie Scheffler in SG: Approach this season.
- Longshot: Doug Ghim (+6600) – One of the hottest players on TOUR heading into THE PLAYERS earlier this year, then matched it with a T16 at TPC Sawgrass, Ghim has cooled off a bit since then. I think he bounces back this week and eyes his first career win.
- H2H: Seamus Power (-125) over Beau Hossler – Power was on my shortlist but came up short to earn a selection in the other categories. I’ll take him in the H2H as I think he’s got a good week coming at TPC Craig Ranch.
Want to see how to set up your PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf lineup? Scroll below.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
RESULTS
|Name
|Season Rank
|Season Points
|Segment Rank
|Segment Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|174
|8,083
|721
|2,024
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|395
|7,969
|1,782
|1,875
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|373
|7,976
|1,231
|1,958
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|829
|7,735
|1,831
|1,866
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,252
|7,435
|1,766
|1,877
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,328
|5,323
|1,896
|1,852
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Overall
|Winner
|Top-10
|H2H
|Matt DelVecchio
|-8.02u
|-17u
|+10.73u
|Chris Breece
|-14.95u
|-12u
|-2.05u
|Ben Everill
|-15.47u
|-17u
|-3.17u
|Will Gray
|-21.65u
|-12u
|-5u
Golfbet experts longshot: 0-17
