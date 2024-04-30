Expert Picks: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Winners: Stephan Jaeger (+2800) – A recent winner on TOUR who knows how to string together rounds in the 60s and has proven adept on the par 4s at TPC Craig Ranch. T11 here a year ago but playing with more confidence now.

Top 10: Mark Hubbard (+450) – Hasn’t missed a cut all year and is coming off a great effort in Zurich Classic with Ryan Brehm. Hubbard has a brilliant SG: Approach game, always helpful here, and is 19th on TOUR in scoring average this season. Plus, and maybe this is the best reason, I can’t wait to see Matt DelVecchio’s face when he’s runner-up to Jaeger, giving me two paydays, and him none.

Longshots: Joseph Bramlett (+10000) – If you want a longshot with more win equity then look at Seamus Power or two-time champ K.H. Lee, but Bramlett is a lottery ticket option given he pops in some areas. Two top-20s in three starts at the course, and 25th on TOUR in Par-4 Scoring. Gained 1.426 total strokes per round on the field in his three starts at TPC Craig Ranch.