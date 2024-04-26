Inside the Field: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

The PGA TOUR returns to Texas after three weeks in the Southeast. TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, just north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will be hosting for the fourth consecutive season after moving THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson there in 2021. K.H. Lee won the first two editions of the tournament at TPC Craig Ranch only for Jason Day to spoil his attempt at a three-peat in 2023. Jason Day also won the event in 2010 when it was contested at Las Colinas Four Seasons, the same year Jordan Spieth made his PGA TOUR debut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at just 16 years old. TPC Craig Ranch is a par 71 and plays to 7,414 yards.