Inside the Field: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
The PGA TOUR returns to Texas after three weeks in the Southeast. TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, just north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will be hosting for the fourth consecutive season after moving THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson there in 2021. K.H. Lee won the first two editions of the tournament at TPC Craig Ranch only for Jason Day to spoil his attempt at a three-peat in 2023. Jason Day also won the event in 2010 when it was contested at Las Colinas Four Seasons, the same year Jordan Spieth made his PGA TOUR debut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at just 16 years old. TPC Craig Ranch is a par 71 and plays to 7,414 yards.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Adam Scott
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Jason Day
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Brice Garnett
Nick Hardy
Tom Hoge
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Kevin Kisner
Jake Knapp
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Vincent Norrman
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Will Zalatoris
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Zach Johnson
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Ryan Palmer
Jimmy Walker
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Cody Gribble
Kris Kim
Kelly Kraft
Taiga Semikawa
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Jarred Jeter
Past champion
Sung Kang
Byron Nelson Collegiate Golf Award Winner
David Nyfjall
Top 30 in FedExCup Points List
Adam Schenk
Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
Byeong Hun An
Patrick Rodgers
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Thomas Detry
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
Alex Noren
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Davis Thompson
Joel Dahmen
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Taylor Pendrith
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Martin Laird
Ben Martin
Ryan Moore
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Top 125 (Prior season non-member)
Min Woo Lee
# Major Medical Extension
Maverick McNealy
C.T. Pan
Lanto Griffin
Brandt Snedeker
Jhonattan Vegas
Bud Cauley
Vince Whaley
Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Wesley Bryan
Kevin Tway
Chan Kim
Parker Coody
Peter Kuest
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Sami Valimaki
Chandler Phillips
Erik Barnes
Jimmy Stanger
David Skinns
Alejandro Tosti
Ben Silverman
Ryo Hisatsune
Max Greyserman
Joe Highsmith
Robert MacIntyre
Hayden Springer
McClure Meissner
Alexander Björk
Jacob Bridgeman
Rafael Campos
Tom Whitney
Richard Hoey
Bronson Burgoon
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Jorge Campillo
Thorbjørn Olesen
Norman Xiong
Kevin Dougherty
Chris Gotterup
Trace Crowe
Ryan Fox
William Furr
Harrison Endycott
Roger Sloan
Pierceson Coody
Ryan McCormick
Paul Barjon
Raul Pereda
Patrick Fishburn
Josh Teater
Scott Gutschewski
Nicholas Lindheim
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44.
Henrik Norlander
Patton Kizzire
Martin Trainer
Austin Cook
Kevin Chappell
# Latest medical extension information can be found here.