Inside the Field: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR returns to Texas after three weeks in the Southeast. TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, just north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will be hosting for the fourth consecutive season after moving THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson there in 2021. K.H. Lee won the first two editions of the tournament at TPC Craig Ranch only for Jason Day to spoil his attempt at a three-peat in 2023. Jason Day also won the event in 2010 when it was contested at Las Colinas Four Seasons, the same year Jordan Spieth made his PGA TOUR debut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at just 16 years old. TPC Craig Ranch is a par 71 and plays to 7,414 yards.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Adam Scott

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Jason Day
    Nick Dunlap
    Nico Echavarria
    Brice Garnett
    Nick Hardy
    Tom Hoge
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Sungjae Im
    Stephan Jaeger
    Si Woo Kim
    Tom Kim
    Kevin Kisner
    Jake Knapp
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Vincent Norrman
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    J.J. Spaun
    Jordan Spieth
    Camilo Villegas
    Matt Wallace
    Will Zalatoris

    Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman
    Zach Johnson

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Ryan Palmer
    Jimmy Walker

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Cody Gribble
    Kris Kim
    Kelly Kraft
    Taiga Semikawa

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Jarred Jeter

    Past champion
    Sung Kang

    Byron Nelson Collegiate Golf Award Winner
    David Nyfjall

    Top 30 in FedExCup Points List
    Adam Schenk

    Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
    Byeong Hun An
    Patrick Rodgers
    Taylor Montgomery
    Alex Smalley
    Thomas Detry
    Brandon Wu
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Matt Kuchar
    Mark Hubbard
    Aaron Rai
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
    Alex Noren
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Davis Thompson
    Joel Dahmen
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Taylor Pendrith
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Hall
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Kevin Streelman
    Chesson Hadley
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Martin Laird
    Ben Martin
    Ryan Moore
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    Top 125 (Prior season non-member)
    Min Woo Lee

    # Major Medical Extension
    Maverick McNealy
    C.T. Pan
    Lanto Griffin
    Brandt Snedeker
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Bud Cauley
    Vince Whaley

    Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Top 10 and ties from previous event
    Wesley Bryan
    Kevin Tway
    Chan Kim
    Parker Coody
    Peter Kuest

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Sami Valimaki
    Chandler Phillips
    Erik Barnes
    Jimmy Stanger
    David Skinns
    Alejandro Tosti
    Ben Silverman
    Ryo Hisatsune
    Max Greyserman
    Joe Highsmith
    Robert MacIntyre
    Hayden Springer
    McClure Meissner
    Alexander Björk
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Rafael Campos
    Tom Whitney
    Richard Hoey
    Bronson Burgoon
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    Jorge Campillo
    Thorbjørn Olesen
    Norman Xiong
    Kevin Dougherty
    Chris Gotterup
    Trace Crowe
    Ryan Fox
    William Furr
    Harrison Endycott
    Roger Sloan
    Pierceson Coody
    Ryan McCormick
    Paul Barjon
    Raul Pereda
    Patrick Fishburn
    Josh Teater
    Scott Gutschewski
    Nicholas Lindheim
    Blaine Hale, Jr.

    Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44.
    Henrik Norlander
    Patton Kizzire
    Martin Trainer
    Austin Cook
    Kevin Chappell

