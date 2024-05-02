Korean stars look to shine in 'home game' at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Seoul may be thousands of miles away from Dallas, but this week’s THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch will feel very much like a home game for the likes of K.H. Lee, Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im who are fired up to deliver a first PGA TOUR victory of the season for Korean golf.
A total of seven Korean players will tee up in the $9.5-million PGA TOUR showpiece which sees Korean conglomerate, CJ Group, evolving as title sponsor of the legendary 52-time TOUR winner Byron Nelson's legacy tournament.
For Lee, a return to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP provides a double dose of confidence as he won the tournament back-to-back in 2021-22.
“I feel very good," Lee said. "I always have good memories of this course, so it makes me feel comfortable and confident. I'm excited and grateful (THE CJ CUP) is being held at the course where I've performed well. It makes me want to do better."
Following a runner-up finish to Australia’s Jason Day in last year’s tournament, Si Woo Kim will be looking to go one step better in hopes of landing a fifth career PGA TOUR victory. The 28-year-old has been in solid form all season where he has not missed a cut in 11 starts, with one top-10 and six top-25s.
“I'm in good shape because I took last week off," said Kim. "I'm happy to be able to play in THE CJ CUP (Byron Nelson). I haven't always played well on this golf course, but it's nice to finish on a good note with a runner-up finish last year. This year, I will try to build on last year's performance."
Si Woo Kim makes back-to-back birdies on No. 6 at RBC Heritage
After failing to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in five seasons, Lee feels his game is trending upwards again, with two top-10s to show for so far this year. With a second baby daughter arriving recently, the 32-year-old is confident for better days ahead where he hopes to join Sam Snead as a three-time winner of the tournament this week.
“A little struggle last year, but I think getting better every week this year, so hopefully this week tee to green and putting, everything good and matchup,” Lee said. “So hopefully a good week for me. When I’m here, putting is always good, and then I tee off, tee box, every hole is comfortable for me.”
The other Korean stars vying for a “home” victory at TPC Craig Ranch include Byeong Hun An, who is also sponsored by CJ and currently the highest-ranked Korean at ninth place on the FedExCup points list, world No. 23 Tom Kim, S.H. Kim, and Sung Kang.