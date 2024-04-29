The First Look: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

FIELD NOTES: Jason Day returns to TPC Craig Ranch looking to go back-to-back. K.H. Lee repeated as champion in 2022-23. Day, who also won this event in 2010, has three top-10s so far this season… Jordan Spieth is the highest-ranked player in the world teeing it up at THE CJ CUP. Spieth finished runner-up here in 2022, finished T10 at the Valero Texas Open earlier this month and is hoping that a hometown event will kickstart his springtime. In his last five starts, He has three missed cuts (including at the Masters) and is coming off a wrist injury at the RBC Heritage… Tom Kim returns to action after a pair of solid results in his last two starts. He finished T30 at the Masters after shooting the low round of the day, a 66, in the final round. He also notched his second top-20 of the season at the RBC Heritage… Will Zalatoris will tee it up again as his comeback season continues after back surgery last year. Zalatoris has two top-five results in 2024, and it appears his top-tier ball striking has returned as he sits ninth in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green this season… Zalatoris and Spieth will be amongst the locals trying to break a long-standing curse, as no one Texan has won this event since Scott Verplank in 2007… Other notables to tee it up at TPC Craig Ranch include 2024 winners Jake Knapp, Nick Dunlap and Stephan Jaeger along with Adam Scott, Sungjae Im, Min Woo Lee and Byeong Hun An. An is one of just two players to be inside the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 every week so far this season.