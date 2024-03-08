Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing continues at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard is the second of three player-hosted invitationals on the TOUR's schedule and the fourth of eight Signature Events.
Six players currently sit tied for the lead at 7-under, including 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler, reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and reigning Open champion Brian Harman. Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry and Russell Henley round out the remaining three while Will Zalatoris sits one back at 6-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action. To watch the Additional Event at the Puerto Rico Open click here.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:45a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:45a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)
SATURDAY
Marquee groups
- 8:55 a.m.– Luke List, Tom Kim
- 9:35 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Seamus Power
Featured groups
- 8:45 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9:05 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Ludvig Åberg
Featured holes: Nos. 2 (par 4), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)