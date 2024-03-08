PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing continues at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard is the second of three player-hosted invitationals on the TOUR's schedule and the fourth of eight Signature Events.

    Six players currently sit tied for the lead at 7-under, including 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler, reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and reigning Open champion Brian Harman. Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry and Russell Henley round out the remaining three while Will Zalatoris sits one back at 6-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action. To watch the Additional Event at the Puerto Rico Open click here.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:45a.m.-12:30 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:45a.m.-12:30 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)

    SATURDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 8:55 a.m.– Luke List, Tom Kim
    • 9:35 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Seamus Power

    Featured groups

    • 8:45 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    • 9:05 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Ludvig Åberg

    Featured holes: Nos. 2 (par 4), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    MUST READS

    Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick among cut casualties at Arnold Palmer Invitational

    Rory McIlroy gets putter back on track after post-round work with Brad Faxon

    Scottie Scheffler switches to TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter

    Gary Koch, Roger Maltbie will return to NBC’s booth for 50th edition of THE PLAYERS Championship

    Inside the Field: THE PLAYERS Championship

    A love story: Arnold Palmer and Bay Hill are a match made in heaven

    The First Look

    Purse Breakdown: Arnold Palmer Invitational

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.