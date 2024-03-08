Rory McIlroy gets putter back on track after post-round work with Brad Faxon

“Sometimes I can let the putter rise up a little bit too much on the way through,” he continued, “and then I can catch the ball sort of more on the equator, rather than like more of a level. Like, when I strike a good putt, it almost feels like the ball comes out of the top of the face instead of the middle of the face. So, yeah, focused a little bit on strike, a little bit on just that sort of transition.”