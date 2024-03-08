PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: THE PLAYERS Championship

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR continues its Florida Swing at the 50th edition of the THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. THE PLAYERS will be contested at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course from March 14-17.

    Defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler highlights the field. Past champions, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler return, while new faces look to capture the coveted trophy.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    # Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (past year)
    Ludvig Åberg
    Akshay Bhatia
    Keegan Bradley
    Sam Burns
    Wyndham Clark
    Corey Conners
    Jason Day
    Nick Dunlap
    Austin Eckroat
    Tony Finau
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Rickie Fowler
    Lucas Glover
    Emiliano Grillo
    Nick Hardy
    Brian Harman
    Lee Hodges
    Viktor Hovland
    Tom Kim
    Chris Kirk
    Jake Knapp
    Luke List
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Rory McIlroy
    Taylor Moore
    Collin Morikawa
    Grayson Murray
    Vincent Norrman
    Matthieu Pavon
    Davis Riley
    Scottie Scheffler
    Sepp Straka
    Nick Taylor
    Sahith Theegala
    Erik van Rooyen
    Camilo Villegas
    Matt Wallace

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Webb Simpson
    Justin Thomas

    Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)
    Gary Woodland

    Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
    Shane Lowry
    Francesco Molinari

    FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
    Patrick Cantlay

    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Billy Horschel

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Kurt Kitayama

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through Playoffs
    Max Homa
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Russell Henley
    Si Woo Kim
    Xander Schauffele
    Adam Schenk
    Jordan Spieth
    Sungjae Im
    Justin Rose
    Denny McCarthy
    Seamus Power
    Adam Hadwin
    Byeong Hun An
    Adam Svensson
    Andrew Putnam
    Eric Cole
    J.T. Poston
    Brendon Todd
    Cam Davis
    Cameron Young
    Tom Hoge
    Harris English
    Patrick Rodgers
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Taylor Montgomery
    Alex Smalley
    Thomas Detry
    Stephan Jaeger
    Brandon Wu
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    J.J. Spaun
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Matt Kuchar
    Mark Hubbard
    Aaron Rai
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup points Llist through FedExCup Fall
    Alex Noren
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Davis Thompson
    K.H. Lee
    Adam Scott
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Taylor Pendrith
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Hall
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Kevin Streelman
    Chesson Hadley
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Scott Stallings
    Chez Reavie
    Martin Laird
    Ben Martin
    Ryan Moore
    Chad Ramey
    Nico Echavarria
    Peter Malnati
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    # Major Medical Extension
    Maverick McNealy
    C.T. Pan

    Top 50 Official World Golf Ranking
    Min Woo Lee
    Nicolai Højgaard
    Will Zalatoris
    Ryan Fox

    Winner of Kaulig Companies Championship (prior year)
    Steve Stricker

    Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour (prior year)
    Ben Kohles

    Below top 10 in current year's FedExCup Standings
    Charley Hoffman
    Sami Valimaki
    Chan Kim
    Ben Silverman
    Ryo Hisatsune
    Robert MacIntyre
    David Skinns
    Jimmy Stanger
    Alexander Björk

