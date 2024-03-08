Inside the Field: THE PLAYERS Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR continues its Florida Swing at the 50th edition of the THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. THE PLAYERS will be contested at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course from March 14-17.
Defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler highlights the field. Past champions, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler return, while new faces look to capture the coveted trophy.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PGA TOUR tournament winner (past year)
Ludvig Åberg
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Wyndham Clark
Corey Conners
Jason Day
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Emiliano Grillo
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Lee Hodges
Viktor Hovland
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Jake Knapp
Luke List
Hideki Matsuyama
Rory McIlroy
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Grayson Murray
Vincent Norrman
Matthieu Pavon
Davis Riley
Scottie Scheffler
Sepp Straka
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Webb Simpson
Justin Thomas
Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
Shane Lowry
Francesco Molinari
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
Patrick Cantlay
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational (three-year exemption)
Kurt Kitayama
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through Playoffs
Max Homa
Tommy Fleetwood
Russell Henley
Si Woo Kim
Xander Schauffele
Adam Schenk
Jordan Spieth
Sungjae Im
Justin Rose
Denny McCarthy
Seamus Power
Adam Hadwin
Byeong Hun An
Adam Svensson
Andrew Putnam
Eric Cole
J.T. Poston
Brendon Todd
Cam Davis
Cameron Young
Tom Hoge
Harris English
Patrick Rodgers
Mackenzie Hughes
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Thomas Detry
Stephan Jaeger
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
J.J. Spaun
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup points Llist through FedExCup Fall
Alex Noren
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Davis Thompson
K.H. Lee
Adam Scott
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Taylor Pendrith
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Scott Stallings
Chez Reavie
Martin Laird
Ben Martin
Ryan Moore
Chad Ramey
Nico Echavarria
Peter Malnati
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
# Major Medical Extension
Maverick McNealy
C.T. Pan
Top 50 Official World Golf Ranking
Min Woo Lee
Nicolai Højgaard
Will Zalatoris
Ryan Fox
Winner of Kaulig Companies Championship (prior year)
Steve Stricker
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour (prior year)
Ben Kohles
Below top 10 in current year's FedExCup Standings
Charley Hoffman
Sami Valimaki
Chan Kim
Ben Silverman
Ryo Hisatsune
Robert MacIntyre
David Skinns
Jimmy Stanger
Alexander Björk