Scottie Scheffler switches to TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Scottie Scheffler showed up to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard with a new putter in his bag, perhaps heeding the advice that Rory McIlroy shared during The Genesis Invitational.
During an appearance in the CBS booth at The Genesis Invitational, McIlroy said, “I've certainly been through my fair share of putting woes over the years, and I finally feel like I've broken through and become a pretty consistent putter. For me, going to a mallet was a big change, … so I’d love to see Scottie try a mallet.”
It’s uncertain if word got back to Scheffler, but he showed up this week with a mallet putter in the bag.
According to TaylorMade, Scheffler showed up with a Spider Tour X in the bag after extensive work with the club at home. The putter is a half-inch longer than Scottie’s previous gamer and features an L-Neck hosel and True Path alignment aid with a full-line sight line on top.
Scottie switched to the club for increased moment of inertia, a measure of a club’s stability. Scheffler’s putter has 3 degrees of loft and a 72-degree lie angle. Scheffler previously used a different Spider putter for two weeks during last year’s FedExCup Playoffs.
Scheffler, who began working with putting coach Phil Kenyon last fall, was a longtime user of blade putters. He had a long tenure with a Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype that he switched into the week of his first PGA TOUR victory, the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. He began trying out different putters and putter styles in mid-2023, however. He tried a wider-bodied Scotty Cameron blade, a TaylorMade Spider Tour X SS proto mallet and switched to his most recent gamer: a Logan Olson prototype blade at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, which he won.
Scheffler previously used the Spider for just two weeks last summer, debuting the club at last year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship but switching back to a blade-style putter at the TOUR Championship.
He shot 70 with the new club Thursday, losing 1.5 strokes on the greens.