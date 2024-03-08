Gary Koch, Roger Maltbie will return to NBC’s booth for 50th edition of THE PLAYERS Championship

“Kevin did a great job in the booth with Dan Hicks earlier this year and his work with Smylie Kaufman on the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open made for great TV, so we’re happy we can once again pair Kevin with Dan and have Kevin join Smylie at the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass next Friday,” said Tommy Roy, NBC Sports’ lead golf producer. “Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch have called some of the most iconic moments at THE PLAYERS Championship throughout the past three decades and having them on next week’s broadcasts is a great way for NBC Sports to celebrate the 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS.”