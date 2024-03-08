Gary Koch, Roger Maltbie will return to NBC’s booth for 50th edition of THE PLAYERS Championship
This year marks the 50th edition of THE PLAYERS Championship, and the celebration of that milestone will include the return of Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch.
Maltbie will serve as an on-course reporter for Thursday and Friday coverage from TPC Sawgrass, while Koch will join Mike Tirico in the broadcast booth.
Koch is permanently a part of THE PLAYERS’ history thanks to his “Better than most” call of Tiger Woods’ snaking birdie putt on the 17th green in the third round of the 2001 PLAYERS, which Woods went on to win.
Koch and Maltbie served on NBC’s golf broadcasts for more than a quarter-century before their careers came to an end in 2022.
Roger Maltbie hits a fairway shot during the 1993 PLAYERS Championship. (Gary Newkirk/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner will rejoin the NBC Sports booth, as well, reprising the role he filled earlier this year by serving as an analyst for weekend coverage. Kisner, who lost to Rickie Fowler in a playoff at the 2015 PLAYERS, will be in the booth alongside play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks. Kisner and Smylie Kaufman will team up to call “Friday Happy Hour” coverage from the iconic 17th hole, as well.
“Kevin did a great job in the booth with Dan Hicks earlier this year and his work with Smylie Kaufman on the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open made for great TV, so we’re happy we can once again pair Kevin with Dan and have Kevin join Smylie at the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass next Friday,” said Tommy Roy, NBC Sports’ lead golf producer. “Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch have called some of the most iconic moments at THE PLAYERS Championship throughout the past three decades and having them on next week’s broadcasts is a great way for NBC Sports to celebrate the 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS.”
NBC Sports will surround the 2024 PLAYERS Championship with comprehensive live championship and studio coverage across NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock, beginning Monday with Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS at 7 p.m. ET on Golf Channel and Peacock.