The First Look: THE PLAYERS Championship

FIELD NOTES: Scheffler leads the way as the first world No. 1 to tee it up at THE PLAYERS as defending champion since Rory McIlroy in 2020. With his win at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, he is also No. 1 in the FedExCup standings. He joins Tiger Woods as the only players to hold the FedExCup lead multiple times heading into THE PLAYERS… Reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland returns to TPC Sawgrass following two straight top-10 finishes at THE PLAYERS, including a solo third last season… Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas – a pair of PLAYERS winners and former FedExCup champs – look to find the winners’ circle for the first time in 2024. Both are keen to improve on their results from a year ago at TPC Sawgrass. McIlroy missed the cut and Thomas finished T60… In total, there will be nine past PLAYERS champions in the field… It’s been a solid start to 2024 for Hideki Matsuyama, who won The Genesis Invitational and finished T12 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He returns to TPC Sawgrass after a fifth-place result a year ago… Ben Kohles, the leading points winner from last year’s Korn Ferry Tour, earned a spot in THE PLAYERS thanks to his season-long effort… He is one of 23 rookies set to tee it up at TPC Sawgrass in 2024, including Nick Dunlap (who won The American Express as an amateur), Jake Knapp and Matthieu Pavon (breakthrough winners in the early part of the season), and Ludvig Åberg – newly-minted top-10 player in the world and first PGA TOUR University alum to win on TOUR… Tiger Woods, who withdrew from The Genesis Invitational due to illness, is not in the field… Steve Stricker, the winner of the Kaulig Companies Championship on PGA TOUR Champions, earned a spot in THE PLAYERS thanks to his victory… By virtue of winning the Puerto Rico Open Sunday in a four-hole playoff, Brice Garnett punched the final ticket into the field.