Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing continues this Thursday at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard is the second of three player-hosted invitationals on the TOUR's schedule and the fourth of eight Signature Events. Reigning FedExCup champ Viktor Hovland is back in action along with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The updated Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 qualifiers in the field are highlighted by Min Woo Lee and newly-minted TOUR winner Austin Eckroat.