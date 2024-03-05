Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing continues this Thursday at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard is the second of three player-hosted invitationals on the TOUR's schedule and the fourth of eight Signature Events. Reigning FedExCup champ Viktor Hovland is back in action along with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The updated Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 qualifiers in the field are highlighted by Min Woo Lee and newly-minted TOUR winner Austin Eckroat.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action. To watch the Additional Event at the Puerto Rico Open click here.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
On the Range
The Arnold Palmer Invitational will feature PGA TOUR LIVE's "On the Range," with live action straight from the practice grounds at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The show will include expert analysis, Golfbet previews and DraftKings betting insights, player interviews and more.
- Wednesday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on PGATOUR.COM, YouTube and Golf Channel
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 10:00 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)
THURSDAY
Marquee groups
- 10:20 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler
- 11:45 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick
Featured groups
- 10:00 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim
- 11:15 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas
Featured holes: Nos.2 (par 3), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee groups
- 8:35 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:00 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
Featured groups
- 8:05 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas
- 9:50 a.m.: Kurt Kitiyama, Max Homa
Featured holes: Nos.2 (par 3), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)