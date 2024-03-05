PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Rory McIlory of Northern Ireland plays his fourth shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at the Bay Hill Club on March 09, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing continues this Thursday at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard is the second of three player-hosted invitationals on the TOUR's schedule and the fourth of eight Signature Events. Reigning FedExCup champ Viktor Hovland is back in action along with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The updated Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 qualifiers in the field are highlighted by Min Woo Lee and newly-minted TOUR winner Austin Eckroat.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action. To watch the Additional Event at the Puerto Rico Open click here.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    On the Range

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational will feature PGA TOUR LIVE's "On the Range," with live action straight from the practice grounds at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The show will include expert analysis, Golfbet previews and DraftKings betting insights, player interviews and more.

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 10:00 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)

    THURSDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 10:20 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler
    • 11:45 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

    Featured groups

    • 10:00 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim
    • 11:15 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas

    Featured holes: Nos.2 (par 3), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 8:35 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick
    • 10:00 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

    Featured groups

    • 8:05 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas
    • 9:50 a.m.: Kurt Kitiyama, Max Homa

    Featured holes: Nos.2 (par 3), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

