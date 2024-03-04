Purse breakdown: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

The PGA TOUR heads to Central Florida for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the season's fourth of eight Signature Events. Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, perennially one of the TOUR's most demanding tests, is set to challenge a star-studded field that includes the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and defending champion Kurt Kitayama.