Purse breakdown: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge is one of the TOUR's most demanding venues. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to Central Florida for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the season's fourth of eight Signature Events. Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, perennially one of the TOUR's most demanding tests, is set to challenge a star-studded field that includes the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and defending champion Kurt Kitayama.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational will have a 36-hole cut to the top 50 players and ties, in addition to any players within 10 strokes of the 36-hole lead.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational features a $20 million total purse, including $4 million to the winner. Check out the purse breakdown below, and click here to see who is teeing it up in Orlando, Florida.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    120%$4,000,000.00$3,100,000.00$2,533,333.25$2,150,000.00$1,888,000.00$1,700,000.00$1,557,142.88$1,443,250.00$1,349,555.50$1,270,200.00
    211%$2,200,000.00$1,800,000.00$1,533,333.38$1,360,000.00$1,240,000.00$1,150,000.00$1,078,000.00$1,018,250.00$966,888.88$921,600.00
    37%$1,400,000.00$1,200,000.00$1,080,000.00$1,000,000.00$940,000.00$891,000.00$849,428.56$812,750.00$779,555.56$748,800.00
    45%$1,000,000.00$920,000.00$866,666.69$825,000.00$789,200.00$757,666.69$728,857.12$702,000.00$676,444.44$651,800.00
    54.2%$840,000.00$800,000.00$766,666.69$736,500.00$709,200.00$683,666.69$659,428.56$636,000.00$613,111.12$590,700.00
    63.8%$760,000.00$730,000.00$702,000.00$676,500.00$652,400.00$629,333.31$606,857.12$584,750.00$563,000.00$543,600.00
    73.5%$700,000.00$673,000.00$648,666.69$625,500.00$603,200.00$581,333.31$559,714.31$538,375.00$519,555.56$502,500.00
    83.23%$646,000.00$623,000.00$600,666.69$579,000.00$557,600.00$536,333.31$515,285.72$497,000.00$480,555.56$465,400.00
    93%$600,000.00$578,000.00$556,666.69$535,500.00$514,400.00$493,500.00$475,714.28$459,875.00$445,333.34$431,700.00
    102.78%$556,000.00$535,000.00$514,000.00$493,000.00$472,200.00$455,000.00$439,857.16$426,000.00$413,000.00$400,600.00
    112.57%$514,000.00$493,000.00$472,000.00$451,250.00$434,800.00$420,500.00$407,428.56$395,125.00$383,333.34$371,900.00
    122.36%$472,000.00$451,000.00$430,333.34$415,000.00$401,800.00$389,666.66$378,142.84$367,000.00$356,111.12$345,500.00
    132.15%$430,000.00$409,500.00$396,000.00$384,250.00$373,200.00$362,500.00$352,000.00$341,625.00$331,444.44$321,600.00
    141.945%$389,000.00$379,000.00$369,000.00$359,000.00$349,000.00$339,000.00$329,000.00$319,125.00$309,555.56$300,200.00
    151.845%$369,000.00$359,000.00$349,000.00$339,000.00$329,000.00$319,000.00$309,142.84$299,625.00$290,333.34$281,300.00
    161.745%$349,000.00$339,000.00$329,000.00$319,000.00$309,000.00$299,166.66$289,714.28$280,500.00$271,555.56$262,800.00
    171.645%$329,000.00$319,000.00$309,000.00$299,000.00$289,200.00$279,833.34$270,714.28$261,875.00$253,222.22$244,700.00
    181.545%$309,000.00$299,000.00$289,000.00$279,250.00$270,000.00$261,000.00$252,285.72$243,750.00$235,333.33$227,900.00
    191.445%$289,000.00$279,000.00$269,333.34$260,250.00$251,400.00$242,833.33$234,428.58$226,125.00$218,888.89$212,400.00
    201.345%$269,000.00$259,500.00$250,666.67$242,000.00$233,600.00$225,333.33$217,142.86$210,125.00$203,888.89$198,200.00
    211.25%$250,000.00$241,500.00$233,000.00$224,750.00$216,600.00$208,500.00$201,714.28$195,750.00$190,333.33$185,300.00
    221.165%$233,000.00$224,500.00$216,333.33$208,250.00$200,200.00$193,666.67$188,000.00$182,875.00$178,111.11$173,600.00
    231.08%$216,000.00$208,000.00$200,000.00$192,000.00$185,800.00$180,500.00$175,714.28$171,250.00$167,000.00$162,900.00
    241%$200,000.00$192,000.00$184,000.00$178,250.00$173,400.00$169,000.00$164,857.14$160,875.00$157,000.00$153,200.00
    250.92%$184,000.00$176,000.00$171,000.00$166,750.00$162,800.00$159,000.00$155,285.72$151,625.00$148,000.00$144,600.00
    260.84%$168,000.00$164,500.00$161,000.00$157,500.00$154,000.00$150,500.00$147,000.00$143,500.00$140,222.22$137,100.00
    270.805%$161,000.00$157,500.00$154,000.00$150,500.00$147,000.00$143,500.00$140,000.00$136,750.00$133,666.67$130,700.00
    280.77%$154,000.00$150,500.00$147,000.00$143,500.00$140,000.00$136,500.00$133,285.72$130,250.00$127,333.34$124,500.00
    290.735%$147,000.00$143,500.00$140,000.00$136,500.00$133,000.00$129,833.34$126,857.14$124,000.00$121,222.22$118,500.00
    300.7%$140,000.00$136,500.00$133,000.00$129,500.00$126,400.00$123,500.00$120,714.29$118,000.00$115,333.34$112,800.00
    310.665%$133,000.00$129,500.00$126,000.00$123,000.00$120,200.00$117,500.00$114,857.14$112,250.00$109,777.78$107,400.00
    320.63%$126,000.00$122,500.00$119,666.66$117,000.00$114,400.00$111,833.34$109,285.71$106,875.00$104,555.55$102,300.00
    330.595%$119,000.00$116,500.00$114,000.00$111,500.00$109,000.00$106,500.00$104,142.86$101,875.00$99,666.66$97,500.00
    340.57%$114,000.00$111,500.00$109,000.00$106,500.00$104,000.00$101,666.66$99,428.57$97,250.00$95,111.11$93,000.00
    350.545%$109,000.00$106,500.00$104,000.00$101,500.00$99,200.00$97,000.00$94,857.14$92,750.00$90,666.66$88,600.00
    360.52%$104,000.00$101,500.00$99,000.00$96,750.00$94,600.00$92,500.00$90,428.57$88,375.00$86,333.34$84,300.00
    370.495%$99,000.00$96,500.00$94,333.34$92,250.00$90,200.00$88,166.66$86,142.86$84,125.00$82,111.11$80,100.00
    380.47%$94,000.00$92,000.00$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00
    390.45%$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,200.00
    400.43%$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,222.22$68,600.00
    410.41%$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,250.00$66,666.66$65,200.00
    420.39%$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,285.71$64,750.00$63,333.33$62,100.00
    430.37%$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,333.33$62,857.14$61,500.00$60,333.33$59,300.00
    440.35%$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,000.00$62,400.00$61,000.00$59,714.29$58,625.00$57,666.67$56,800.00
    450.33%$66,000.00$64,000.00$62,000.00$60,500.00$59,200.00$58,000.00$57,000.00$56,125.00$55,333.33$54,600.00
    460.31%$62,000.00$60,000.00$58,666.67$57,500.00$56,400.00$55,500.00$54,714.29$54,000.00$53,333.33$52,700.00
    470.29%$58,000.00$57,000.00$56,000.00$55,000.00$54,200.00$53,500.00$52,857.14$52,250.00$51,666.67$51,100.00
    480.28%$56,000.00$55,000.00$54,000.00$53,250.00$52,600.00$52,000.00$51,428.57$50,875.00$50,333.33$49,800.00
    490.27%$54,000.00$53,000.00$52,333.33$51,750.00$51,200.00$50,666.67$50,142.86$49,625.00$49,111.11$48,600.00
    500.26%$52,000.00$51,500.00$51,000.00$50,500.00$50,000.00$49,500.00$49,000.00$48,500.00$48,000.00$47,500.00
