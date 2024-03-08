Puerto Rico Open, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Valuable FedExCup points are on the line as PGA TOUR players take on the Puerto Rico Open, contested alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational, for the first Additional Event week of the year. The event once again boasts a field with plenty of international flavor, proven winners and up-and-comers looking for a breakthrough.
Joe Highsmith leads by one heading into the weekend at 13-under while six players remain one back of him, including Kevin Streelman, Ryo Hisatsune and Rafael Campos.
Round 2 was suspended due to darkness and will resume at 7 a.m. local time Saturday. Round 3 tee times for the Puerto Rico Open will be approximately 8:20 a.m.-1 p.m. local time in threesomes off No. 1.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 2:30-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
