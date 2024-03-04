The First Look: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

FIELD NOTES: Austin Eckroat will head north from Palm Beach Gardens to Orlando in search of back-to-back TOUR titles, fresh off a victory at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in a Monday finish. Eckroat, who finished No. 3 in the inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking in 2021, became the second PGA TOUR University alum to win on TOUR after Ludvig Åberg. Eckroat won the Cognizant Classic by three shots and will make his Bay Hill debut this week … Defending champion Kurt Kitayama looks to continue his solid play so far in 2024 and hopes to become the first back-to-back winner at Bay Hill since Matt Every in 2014-15. Kitayama is 5-for-5 in made cuts on TOUR this season … Reigning FedExCup champ Viktor Hovland is back in action. Hovland last teed it up at The Genesis Invitational where he finished tied for 19th. He has recorded back-to-back top-10 results at Bay Hill, including a runner-up in 2022 … Current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is back in action and looking to continue his excellent form at Bay Hill. Scheffler has gone T4-1-T15 in his last three Arnold Palmer Invitational starts, and he hasn’t finished worse than T17 in his last five TOUR starts – including three straight top 10s … Other notables include Rory McIlroy (the winner in 2018 and runner-up a year ago), two-time winners from last season Lucas Glover and Max Homa, recent major champs Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark, past FedExCup champs Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, and plenty more star power.