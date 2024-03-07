PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing continues at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard is the second of three player-hosted invitationals on the TOUR's schedule and the fourth of eight Signature Events.

    Shane Lowry leads after Round 1 thanks to a blistering back nine, posting 66 in his first round under 70 in his career at this event. Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Lower sit one behind, with names like Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth and Min Woo Lee all having strong first rounds at Bay Hill.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action. To watch the Additional Event at the Puerto Rico Open click here.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 8:35 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick
    • 10:00 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

    Featured groups

    • 8:05 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas
    • 9:50 a.m.: Kurt Kitiyama, Max Homa

    Featured holes:Nos. 2 (par 3), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    PGA TOUR
