Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing continues at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard is the second of three player-hosted invitationals on the TOUR's schedule and the fourth of eight Signature Events.
Shane Lowry leads after Round 1 thanks to a blistering back nine, posting 66 in his first round under 70 in his career at this event. Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Lower sit one behind, with names like Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth and Min Woo Lee all having strong first rounds at Bay Hill.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action. To watch the Additional Event at the Puerto Rico Open click here.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)
FRIDAY
Marquee groups
- 8:35 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:00 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
Featured groups
- 8:05 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas
- 9:50 a.m.: Kurt Kitiyama, Max Homa
Featured holes:Nos. 2 (par 3), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)