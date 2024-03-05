PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Puerto Rico Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Valuable FedExCup points are on the line as the PGA TOUR heads back to the Puerto Rico Open, contested alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the first Additional Event week of the year. The event once again boasts a field with plenty of international flavor, proven winners and up-and-comers looking for a breakthrough, including defending champion Nico Echavarria, TOUR winner Daniel Berger and European Ryder Cupper Robert MacIntyre.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 2:30-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

