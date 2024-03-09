Rory McIlroy becomes first player to drive Bay Hill’s 10th hole, ties back-nine scoring record

McIlroy’s 68 was the low round of the day when he walked off the course and left him five shots behind leader Will Zalatoris, who made the turn at 10-under par for the week. Bay Hill already was living up to its reputation as one of the TOUR’s toughest tracks – it is the only course to rank among the 10 toughest on TOUR in each of the last five seasons – and that was before high winds buffeted the course Saturday afternoon.