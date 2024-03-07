Draws & Fades: Will Zalatoris an intriguing in-play option amid crowded Bay Hill leaderboard

Zalatoris was solid across the board on Thursday, picking up strokes on the field with both his ball-striking and putting while overcoming a pair of early bogeys. I believe the back-nine turnaround could kick him into gear for the second round, which he’ll begin three shots behind Lowry. With several of the pre-tournament favorites now below him on the odds board, this could be a great opportunity to back someone with the pedigree to top an elite field like the one assembled this week.