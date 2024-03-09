7H AGO
Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing continues at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard is the second of three player-hosted invitationals on the TOUR's schedule and the fourth of eight Signature Events.
Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry share the co-lead at 9-under heading into Sunday at Bay Hill. Wyndham Clark sits one back of them at 8-under while a three-way tie of Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley remain two off the lead.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action. To watch the Additional Event at the Puerto Rico Open click here.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)
SUNDAY
Marquee groups
- 9:20 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee
- 9:50 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler
Featured groups
- 10:05 a.m. – Eric van Rooyen, Jason Day
- 10:15 a.m. – Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
Featured holes: 2 (par 3), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)