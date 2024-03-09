PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing continues at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard is the second of three player-hosted invitationals on the TOUR's schedule and the fourth of eight Signature Events.

    Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry share the co-lead at 9-under heading into Sunday at Bay Hill. Wyndham Clark sits one back of them at 8-under while a three-way tie of Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley remain two off the lead.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action. To watch the Additional Event at the Puerto Rico Open click here.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)

    SUNDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 9:20 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee
    • 9:50 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler

    Featured groups

    • 10:05 a.m. – Eric van Rooyen, Jason Day
    • 10:15 a.m. – Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

    Featured holes: 2 (par 3), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    MUST READS

    Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry rally to share lead on tough day at Arnold Palmer Invitational

    Rory McIlroy becomes first player to drive Bay Hill’s 10th hole, ties back-nine scoring record

    Rory McIlroy gets putter back on track after post-round work with Brad Faxon

    Scottie Scheffler switches to TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter

    A love story: Arnold Palmer and Bay Hill are a match made in heaven

    The First Look

    Purse Breakdown: Arnold Palmer Invitational

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.