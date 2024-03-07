Will Zalatoris continues upward trend after return from injury at Arnold Palmer Invitational

One week after winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2022, Zalatoris had to withdraw from the BMW Championship because of herniated disks in his back. He sat out the remainder of the year to rest and recuperate, but his return only lasted seven events before his back forced him to withdraw again, this time moments before his tee time at Augusta National. He underwent surgery shortly after and was sidelined until the Hero World Challenge in December, where he finished last in the 20-man field after shooting 81 in the first round and 79 two days later.