WM Phoenix Open, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 1 action at the WM Phoenix Open will resume Friday morning after inclement weather caused a three-and-a-half-hour delay on Thursday. The second round will begin on Friday morning as well.
Sahith Theegala leads after a rain-ravaged Thursday at TPC Scottsdale. The highest-attended event on the PGA TOUR calendar features the signature 16th hole. The iconic par 3 is known for its raucous environment, with patron attendance reaching up to 200,000 guests during previous Saturday rounds. Scottie Scheffler headlines the field and looks to make it a three-peat of wins at "The People's Open."
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 3:30-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPING
Friday
Marquee group
- 9:53 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark
Featured groups
- 10:04 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young
- 10:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns, J.T. Poston
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4)