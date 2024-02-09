PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
WM Phoenix Open, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Round 1 action at the WM Phoenix Open will resume Friday morning after inclement weather caused a three-and-a-half-hour delay on Thursday. The second round will begin on Friday morning as well.

    Sahith Theegala leads after a rain-ravaged Thursday at TPC Scottsdale. The highest-attended event on the PGA TOUR calendar features the signature 16th hole. The iconic par 3 is known for its raucous environment, with patron attendance reaching up to 200,000 guests during previous Saturday rounds. Scottie Scheffler headlines the field and looks to make it a three-peat of wins at "The People's Open."

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 3:30-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m
    Featured group: 4-8 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-8 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 2-8 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    FEATURED GROUPING

    Friday

    Marquee group

    • 9:53 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark

    Featured groups

    • 10:04 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young
    • 10:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns, J.T. Poston

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4)

