Power Rankings: WM Phoenix Open

After three consecutive competitions contested across multiple courses, all of the remaining tournaments of the FedExCup season will be staged on only one track. That begins this week. Because of its latitude at this time of year, TPC Scottsdale’s field is limited to 132. As a result, even without a delay, it’s possible if not likely that the first round will not be completed on Thursday. As for arriving at the 36-hole cut of low 65 and ties by sundown on Friday, that’s essentially a coin flip based on a few factors late, but every minute of daylight will be exhausted, and then some.