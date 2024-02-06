Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open

Winner: Sam Burns +1600 – He’s coming into the week playing just as well as anyone. Eager to make up for his late collpase at The American Express, I think Scottsdale will bring out the best of him. Burns will get the crowds going in Phoenix.

Top 10: Akshay Bhatia +500 – Bhatia’s playing some great golf this season, finishing T14 or better in three of four starts in the new year. His driving and short game are a perfect combo for his debut in Scottsdale.

Longshot: Corey Conners +5500 – Mediocre start to his 2024 campaign. A great driver of the ball, he seems like a name who could pop up late on Sunday this week.