Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Cameron Young (+3300) – Two years ago this was where Scottie Scheffler broke through for an elusive victory. Now it’s Young’s turn, coming off a near-miss in Dubai and facing a track that has often rewarded strong drivers.
- Top 10: J.T. Poston (+300) – Poston is quietly playing some of the best golf of his career in recent months, including four straight top-20s to open the new year. Expect that streak to continue in Scottsdale.
- Longshot: Daniel Berger (+10000) – He’s still on the comeback trail after a lengthy absence, but TPC Scottsdale has always suited his eye. Four finishes of T11 or better in eight trips.
- Head-to-Head (H2H): Adam Hadwin (-110) vs. Si Woo Kim – The Canadian is a local resident who has played this tournament every year since 2015 and has racked up three top-20s in that span. His early-season results include a T6 in the desert at The American Express.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Justin Thomas (+1000) – He’s seemingly done everything but win at TPC Scottsdale with a bunch of close calls. Leads Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and Ball Striking and is second in Par Breakers this season … key stats for previous winners here.
- Top 10: Min Woo Lee (+320) – If ever a player was built for this stage, it’s Lee! He will thrive in the big crowds … sit back and watch the man cook!!!
- Longshot: Thomas Detry (+6600) – For the last two weeks, this former World Cup winner for Belgium has found his way high up on the leaderboard only to fade … Perhaps he’s learned some lessons in how to stay up.
- H2H: Sungjae Im (+110) over Jordan Spieth – Getting plus money for Im is always a treat. He is less likely to find the water or desert than Spieth, and while he’s been just OK recently, I believe an upsurge is coming.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick +3300 – The list of past winners here has serious, superstar major-winning power. He finished T10 in 2022. Fitz played well at Pebble last week before a rough third round.
- Top 10: Sungjae Im +275 – Few people have gained more strokes on the field than him in this event (1.82 per round). His four finishes here are T6, T7, T17, T34.
- Longshot: Keith Mitchell +9000 – Best finishes here are T10 and T16. SG: Off-The-Tee was important in our Key Stats this week. He’s 13th on TOUR this year.
- H2H: J.T. Poston (-130) over Min Woo Lee – Poston continues to be solid in 2024 (all top-20 finishes). Plus, it’s the first time Lee has played this event.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social Content Manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Sam Burns +1600 – He’s coming into the week playing just as well as anyone. Eager to make up for his late collpase at The American Express, I think Scottsdale will bring out the best of him. Burns will get the crowds going in Phoenix.
- Top 10: Akshay Bhatia +500 – Bhatia’s playing some great golf this season, finishing T14 or better in three of four starts in the new year. His driving and short game are a perfect combo for his debut in Scottsdale.
- Longshot: Corey Conners +5500 – Mediocre start to his 2024 campaign. A great driver of the ball, he seems like a name who could pop up late on Sunday this week.
- H2H: Tom Kim over Beau Hossler (-120) – I can already see a lot of fist pumps and crowd cheers for Kim. If he can drive the ball well and continue scoring on par 4s like he has been doing, we may see some great moments from him this week.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. ET. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
Want to see how to set up your PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf lineup? Scroll below.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
RESULTS
|Name
|Season Rank
|Points
|Segment Rank
|Points
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|156
|4,430
|506
|1,766
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|399
|4,334
|1,158
|1,695
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|568
|4,280
|1,009
|1,712
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|672
|4,248
|1,600
|1,623
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|871
|4,174
|866
|1,728
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,641
|1,704
|1,081
|1,704
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Overall
|Outright
|Top 10
|H2H
|Will Gray
|-5.35
|-5u
|3.75u
|-4.1u
|Ben Everill
|0.5
|-5u
|2.5u
|3u
|Chris Breece
|-0.85
|-5u
|3.2u
|0.95u
|Matt DelVecchio
|-8.25
|-5u
|-2.25u
|-1u
Golfbet experts longshot: 0-4