Nick Taylor is built for biggest moments

“I think last year was a huge stepping stone in my career to play with (Jon) Rahm and Scottie in the final group (at the WM), one, two in the world and really stand my own … gave me a lot of confidence,” Taylor said. “So to ride that the rest of the year and win my national Open in the fashion that I did was incredible. It's been fun to be in those moments. I think last year I drew a lot on for the (RBC) Canadian Open and I've drawn on that for plenty of moments, as well. For whatever reason it is, the later it gets, I just seem to get a little more locked in and zoned in and kind of relish those moments, and it's been a lot of fun.”