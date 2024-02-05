Monday qualifiers: WM Phoenix Open
The WM Phoenix Open offers a Monday qualifier and three spots in the field at TPC Scottsdale. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The 2024 PGA TOUR calendar continues with the WM Phoenix Open, contested at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. Scottie Scheffler will look to take home the title at TPC Scottsdale for the third year in a row and become the first to win the same event in such fashion since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic (2009-11).
The WM Phoenix Open offers a chance for non-members and dreamers to play their way into the field via Monday's three-spot open qualifier, held at Pinnacle Peak Country Club. The popularity of the WM Phoenix Open led to eight pre-qualifiers having to be played to determine the field at Pinnacle Peak.