WM Phoenix Open, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 action at the WM Phoenix Open will resume Saturday morning after inclement weather caused delays at TPC Scottsdale. The third round will begin Saturday following the completion of the second.
Nick Taylor and Andrew Novak share the lead at 12-under par with several players still having holes to play in their second round. Maverick McNealy sits at 10-under, followed by Doug Ghim at 9-under with two holes left to play. A strong group of Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young and Ryan Fox sit within striking distance at 8-under. Fox still has three to play in his second round.
The highest-attended event on the PGA TOUR calendar features the signature 16th hole. The iconic par 3 is known for its raucous environment, with patron attendance at the "People's Open" reaching up to 200,000 guests during previous Saturday rounds.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m
|Featured group: 1-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPINGS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
Second round – Jordan Spieth / Max Homa / Brian Harman
Featured Groups
Second round – Rickie Fowler / Tom Kim / Grayson Murray
Second round – Matt Fitzpatrick / Shane Lowry / Sungjae im
Linear TV Window: 1:00PM/ET – 8:00PM/ET
Stream 1: Finish Fitzpatrick / Lowry / Im
Stream 2: Finish Spieth / Homa / Harman
Stream 3: Featured Hole – 16 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole - 12 (par 3)
Featured holes
- 4 (par 3)
- 12 (par 3)
- 16 (par 3)
- 17 (par 4)