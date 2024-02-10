PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

WM Phoenix Open, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 action at the WM Phoenix Open will resume Saturday morning after inclement weather caused delays at TPC Scottsdale. The third round will begin Saturday following the completion of the second.

    Nick Taylor and Andrew Novak share the lead at 12-under par with several players still having holes to play in their second round. Maverick McNealy sits at 10-under, followed by Doug Ghim at 9-under with two holes left to play. A strong group of Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young and Ryan Fox sit within striking distance at 8-under. Fox still has three to play in his second round.

    The highest-attended event on the PGA TOUR calendar features the signature 16th hole. The iconic par 3 is known for its raucous environment, with patron attendance at the "People's Open" reaching up to 200,000 guests during previous Saturday rounds.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m
    Featured group: 1-8 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-8 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-8 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-8 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and FREE at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    FEATURED GROUPINGS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee Group

    Second round – Jordan Spieth / Max Homa / Brian Harman

    Featured Groups

    Second round – Rickie Fowler / Tom Kim / Grayson Murray

    Second round – Matt Fitzpatrick / Shane Lowry / Sungjae im

    Linear TV Window: 1:00PM/ET – 8:00PM/ET

    Stream 1: Finish Fitzpatrick / Lowry / Im
    Stream 2: Finish Spieth / Homa / Harman
    Stream 3: Featured Hole – 16 (par 3)
    Stream 4: Featured Hole - 12 (par 3)

    Featured holes

    • 4 (par 3)
    • 12 (par 3)
    • 16 (par 3)
    • 17 (par 4)

    MUST READS

    Andrew Novak shares WM Phoenix Open lead with Nick Taylor after Round 2 suspended for darkness

    After midday putter switch, Justin Thomas surges into WM Phoenix Open contention

    Nick Taylor matches course-record 60 at WM Phoenix Open

    How it started: Hole 16 at WM Phoenix Open

    Draws & Fades: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas lurk ominously at WM Phoenix Open

    Sahith Theegala continues ascent at WM Phoenix Open

    Stats that explain Scottie Scheffler’s dominance at WM Phoenix Open

    Purse breakdown: WM Phoenix Open

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.