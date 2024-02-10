WM Phoenix Open, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Nick Taylor and Andrew Novak share the lead at 12-under par with several players still having holes to play in their second round. Maverick McNealy sits at 10-under, followed by Doug Ghim at 9-under with two holes left to play. A strong group of Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young and Ryan Fox sit within striking distance at 8-under. Fox still has three to play in his second round.