Stats that explain Scottie Scheffler’s dominance at WM Phoenix Open

If there’s someone to make history, it’s Scheffler. His victories at the WM Phoenix Open provide a throughline through his remarkable ascent to the top of professional golf. Scheffler’s victory at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open was his breakthrough moment, winning in a playoff over Patrick Cantlay and exorcising the close calls of the year before. His win in 2023 reaffirmed that the previous year wasn’t a fluke – that the Scheffler era was here. In the span of 24 months, he picked up an additional four wins, including his first major championship at the 2022 Masters and a victory at THE PLAYERS Championship last year. A three-peat at the WM Phoenix Open would be the latest signal of Scheffler’s preeminence.