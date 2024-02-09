Sahith Theegala continues ascent at WM Phoenix Open

Theegala entered the 2022 WM Phoenix Open at No. 318 on the Official World Golf Ranking; he now stands No. 22. He earned his first TOUR title at the Fortinet Championship last fall, weeks after missing a spot in the TOUR Championship in gripping fashion (he finished No. 31 on the FedExCup after the BMW Championship; the top 30 advanced to East Lake). He lingered in the parking lot at Olympia Fields as the cars slowly emptied out, replaying key moments from the final round in his mind and vowing to not feel the same again.