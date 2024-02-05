The First Look: WM Phoenix Open

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler is looking to become the first golfer since Steve Stricker to win the same PGA TOUR event three years in a row. Stricker won the John Deere Classic from 2009-11. Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy and K.H. Leeall tried for three-peats last season but fell short. Scheffler also finished seventh at TPC Scottsdale the year prior to rattling off back-to-back victories. Only four players have won three WM Phoenix Open events in the tournament’s 90-plus-year history (none in consecutive years). Hideki Matsuyama had his own shot at three-peating at the WM Phoenix Open in 2018 but was forced to withdraw due to injury… Competing on a major medical extension, Bud Cauley will make his first start on TOUR since the 2020 Fortinet Championship. Cauley has been on the sidelines for most of the last half decade after suffering injuries in a car accident in 2018. He played in back-to-back events on the Korn Ferry Tour earlier this year to shake the competitive rust off and finished T21-T35. He has 27 starts left on his Major Medical Exemption and needs to earn just over 391 points to keep his card… Justin Thomas is back in action coming off two consecutive top 10s with the Aon Swing 5 within grasp. He’s currently 50 points back of the magic number to automatically qualify for The Genesis Invitational via the Aon Swing 5. If Thomas doesn’t qualify via the Aon Swing 5, he will have to rely on his OWGR standing (the top 30 qualify for all Signature Events; Thomas currently sits at No. 19).… Wyndham Clark is back in action after his win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am . He made the most significant jump in the FedExCup standings of anyone so far this season with his Signature Event victory… Clark is one of six top-10-ranked golfers who are set to tee it up in the desert including Scheffler, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman.