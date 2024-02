Purse breakdown: WM Phoenix Open

The PGA TOUR heads to the Arizona desert and TPC Scottsdale for the second leg of the West Coast Swing and one of the most anticipated events of the season at the fan-favorite WM Phoenix Open. With two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking for a three-peat, along with the final spots for The Genesis Invitational up for grabs via the Aon Swing 5, drama is set to unfold at "The People's Open."