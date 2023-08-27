PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch TOUR Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

How to watch TOUR Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR season comes to an end this week at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The top 30 players who qualified will compete for the coveted FedExCup trophy and $18 million FedExCup bonus.

    Viktor Hovland opened up a six-shot lead over the field on Saturday. He sits at 20 under, with Xander Schauffele as the closest chasing player at 14 under.

    Others in the field include former FedExCup champions Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman and Ryder Cup qualifiers Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.

    FEDEXCUP STARTING STROKES

    The TOUR Championship will feature the FedExCup Starting Strokes format. Click here for details on the format, and here to see in what place each player started in to begin Round 1.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    Television: Sunday, noon.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)





    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 10:45 a.m.-noon
    Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 11 a.m.-noon
    Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 11 a.m.-noon
    Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-noon
    Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.

    Stream 1: Main Feed
    Stream 2: 11:07 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jason Day
    Stream 3: 11 a.m. - 2nd hole coverage

    Linear Window: (noon – 6 p.m.)
    Stream 1: Featured Group #1 – Rickie Fowler, Nick Taylor, then pick-up Sepp Straka, Max Homa at 12:40 p.m.
    Stream 2: Featured Group #2 – Jordan Spieth, Jason Day then pick-up Rory McIlroy, Adam Schenk at 12:56 p.m.
    Stream 3: Featured Hole – 2nd hole (par-3) until final group plays through, then move to 15th hole (par 3)
    Stream 4: Featured Hole – 9th hole (par 3) until final group plays through, then move 17th (par 4)

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    MUST READS

    Viktor Hovland shines amid struggling field at East Lake

    The Five: Xander Schauffele among those with the most on the line Sunday at East Lake

    Viktor Hovland cards 66 for six-stroke lead at TOUR Championship

    Play resumes after weather suspension at TOUR Championship

    Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa eyeing FedExCup and more ahead of Ryder Cup selections

    Where the East Lake field would fall in stroke-play format

    See the 30 players who qualified for the TOUR Championship

    How it works: FedExCup Playoffs

    PGA TOUR 2024 schedule

    Five things to know: East Lake

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.