How to watch TOUR Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR season comes to an end this week at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The top 30 players who qualified will compete for the coveted FedExCup trophy and $18 million FedExCup bonus.
Viktor Hovland opened up a six-shot lead over the field on Saturday. He sits at 20 under, with Xander Schauffele as the closest chasing player at 14 under.
Others in the field include former FedExCup champions Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman and Ryder Cup qualifiers Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.
FEDEXCUP STARTING STROKES
The TOUR Championship will feature the FedExCup Starting Strokes format. Click here for details on the format, and here to see in what place each player started in to begin Round 1.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
Television: Sunday, noon.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 10:45 a.m.-noon
|Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 11 a.m.-noon
|Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 11 a.m.-noon
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-noon
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
Stream 1: Main Feed
Stream 2: 11:07 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jason Day
Stream 3: 11 a.m. - 2nd hole coverage
Linear Window: (noon – 6 p.m.)
Stream 1: Featured Group #1 – Rickie Fowler, Nick Taylor, then pick-up Sepp Straka, Max Homa at 12:40 p.m.
Stream 2: Featured Group #2 – Jordan Spieth, Jason Day then pick-up Rory McIlroy, Adam Schenk at 12:56 p.m.
Stream 3: Featured Hole – 2nd hole (par-3) until final group plays through, then move to 15th hole (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – 9th hole (par 3) until final group plays through, then move 17th (par 4)
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes