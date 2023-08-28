Adam Schenk’s ‘life-changing’ year ends with T9 at TOUR Championship

It started at the Valspar Championship back in March. It had been a ho-hum season until that point. But Schenk opened with rounds of 66-69-70 at the Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course. For just the second time in his PGA TOUR career he held the 54-hole lead. Difficult scoring conditions had defined the week and his final-round 70 felt like it would be enough for much of the afternoon. Then Taylor Moore birdied three of his final seven holes to post 10 under. A bogey on the 72nd hole had dropped Schenk to 9 under.