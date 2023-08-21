PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
See the 30 players who qualified for the TOUR Championship
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The FedExCup Playoffs come to a close this week with the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

    Scroll below for the field list as of Sunday, Aug. 20. who made the top 30 in the FedExCup standings. Qualifying for the TOUR Championship carries a two-year exemption on TOUR. It also brings an invitation to the 2024 Masters and traditionally has carried exemptions into the U.S. Open and The Open, as well (those tournaments have yet to announce their exemption criteria for 2024).

    The FedExCup champion receives a five-year TOUR exemption.

    FedExCup RankingPlayer
    1Scottie Scheffler
    2Viktor Hovland
    3Rory McIlroy
    4Jon Rahm
    5Lucas Glover
    6Max Homa
    7Patrick Cantlay
    8Brian Harman
    9Wyndham Clark
    10Matt Fitzpatrick
    11Tommy Fleetwood
    12Russell Henley
    13Keegan Bradley
    14Rickie Fowler
    15Xander Schauffele
    16Tom Kim
    17Sungjae Im
    18Tony Finau
    19Corey Conners
    20Si Woo Kim
    21Taylor Moore
    22Nick Taylor
    23Adam Schenk
    24Collin Morikawa
    25Jason Day
    26Sam Burns
    27Emiliano Grillo
    28Tyrrell Hatton
    29Jordan Spieth
    30Sepp Straka
