See the 30 players who qualified for the TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The FedExCup Playoffs come to a close this week with the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scroll below for the field list as of Sunday, Aug. 20. who made the top 30 in the FedExCup standings. Qualifying for the TOUR Championship carries a two-year exemption on TOUR. It also brings an invitation to the 2024 Masters and traditionally has carried exemptions into the U.S. Open and The Open, as well (those tournaments have yet to announce their exemption criteria for 2024).
The FedExCup champion receives a five-year TOUR exemption.
|FedExCup Ranking
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Viktor Hovland
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Jon Rahm
|5
|Lucas Glover
|6
|Max Homa
|7
|Patrick Cantlay
|8
|Brian Harman
|9
|Wyndham Clark
|10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|11
|Tommy Fleetwood
|12
|Russell Henley
|13
|Keegan Bradley
|14
|Rickie Fowler
|15
|Xander Schauffele
|16
|Tom Kim
|17
|Sungjae Im
|18
|Tony Finau
|19
|Corey Conners
|20
|Si Woo Kim
|21
|Taylor Moore
|22
|Nick Taylor
|23
|Adam Schenk
|24
|Collin Morikawa
|25
|Jason Day
|26
|Sam Burns
|27
|Emiliano Grillo
|28
|Tyrrell Hatton
|29
|Jordan Spieth
|30
|Sepp Straka