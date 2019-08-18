-
How it works: TOUR Championship
Starting Strokes, FedExCup bonus money for East Lake
August 26, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- East Lake Golf Club, the site of the TOUR Championship. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Here’s everything you need to know for the TOUR Championship, the grand finale of the FedExCup Playoffs where the winner will earn $15 million.
Starting Strokes
The top 30 in the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship will advance to the TOUR Championship, where the final leaderboard will represent the final FedExCup standings for the top 30 players. Stroke play will be used to determine the champion of the PGA TOUR’s season-long points race. To recognize players for their Regular Season performance, there will be a staggered start to the TOUR Championship utilizing Starting Strokes.
The FedExCup leaders will begin the event with a head start on the competition. The player who finishes the four rounds at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club with the lowest score in relation to par will win the FedExCup.
“As soon as the TOUR Championship begins, any fan – no matter if they’ve followed the PGA TOUR all season or are just tuning in for the final event – can immediately understand what’s going on and what’s at stake for every single player in the field," PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said when the changes were announced in 2018. "And, of course, players will know exactly where they stand at all times while in play, which will ratchet up the drama, consequence and volatility of the competition down the stretch."
Here’s how the leaderboard will look like going into Round 1 at East Lake.
STARTING STROKES FEDEXCUP RANK 10 under No. 1
8 under No. 2 7 under No. 3 6 under No. 4
5 under No. 5 4 under No. 6 - No. 10
3 under No. 11 - No. 15
2 under No. 16 - No. 20
1 under No. 21 - No. 25
Even par No. 26 - No. 30
Payout
First place in the FedExCup is $15 million. The runner-up will earn $5 million. Every player who makes it to East Lake will earn at least $395,000. Eight players will earn at least $1 million in FedExCup bonus money.
Every player who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs will earn at least $100,000, while Nos. 126-150 in the final FedExCup standings all earn $70,000.
The FedExCup bonus money is the only money given for a player’s finish at East Lake. There is no longer a purse for the TOUR Championship. FedExCup bonus money is not considered part of a player’s official earnings for the season.
TOP 10 BONUS MONEY 1st place: $15 million 6th place: $1.9 million 2nd place: $5 million 7th place: $1.3 million 3rd place: $4 million 8th place: $1.1 million 4th place: $3 million 9th place: $950,000 5th place: $2.5 million 10th place: $830,000
