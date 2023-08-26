Play resumes after weather suspension at TOUR Championship

Viktor Hovland, 18 under, led by four shots when the horn blew. He and Xander Schauffele, who sits in solo second at 14 under, are the only two under-par rounds in the top five. Aside from Hovland, the final five pairings are a combined 10 over. Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley are tied for third at 14 under.