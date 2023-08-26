Play resumes after weather suspension at TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
ATLANTA – The third round of the TOUR Championship was suspended at 5:28 p.m. ET due to a dangerous weather situation and has resumed at 6:43 p.m. ET after a delay of 75 minutes.
A small but severe storm cell moving south toward East Lake Golf Club prompted the suspension.
Viktor Hovland, 18 under, led by four shots when the horn blew. He and Xander Schauffele, who sits in solo second at 14 under, are the only two under-par rounds in the top five. Aside from Hovland, the final five pairings are a combined 10 over. Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley are tied for third at 14 under.
The weather at East Lake has been a storyline all week, with heat indexes reaching 100 degrees each day of competition. Rain, however, has not played a factor. That changed Saturday and could continue into Sunday’s final round.
The TOUR’s weather forecast for Sunday includes the possibility for “brief heavy downpours and thunderstorm wind gusts to 35 mph” between 5-8 p.m. ET.