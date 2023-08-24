Where the East Lake field would fall in stroke-play format
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
ATLANTA – It’s a bit of a blessing, Scottie Scheffler said, that he could have a day like Thursday and still be in contention.
The supremely-steady Scheffler was anything but during his first round of the TOUR Championship, carding three bogeys and a disastrous triple on the par-3 15th en route to a 71 at East Lake Golf Club.
Yet Scheffler only finds himself one shot back of the lead, shared by three players at 10 under.
That blessing he speaks of is THE TOUR Championship’s Starting Strokes format. Designed to reward the players with the best season entering this week meant Scheffler, current No. 1 in the FedExCup, started the tournament 10 under. No. 2 Viktor Hovland began two shots back at 8 under, with the rest of the 30-man field descending from there. For a look at where every player started the tournament, click here.
Below is the leaderboard if every player had started the week on equal footing to help you track who’s playing the best this week.
|Name
|Scores
|Relation to Par
|1. Collin Morikawa
|61
|-9
|2. Keegan Bradley
|63
|-7
|2. Adam Schenk
|63
|-7
|4. Tyrrell Hatton
|64
|-6
|5. Russell Henley
|65
|-5
|6. Sepp Straka
|66
|-4
|6. Sam Burns
|66
|-4
|8. Matt Fitzpatrick
|67
|-3
|8. Xander Schauffele
|67
|-3
|8. Tom Kim
|67
|-3
|8. Jason Day
|67
|-3
|12. Viktor Hovland
|68
|-2
|12. Wyndham Clark
|68
|-2
|12. Brian Harman
|68
|-2
|12. Rickie Fowler
|68
|-2
|16. Jon Rahm
|69
|-1
|16. Patrick Cantlay
|69
|-1
|16. Jordan Spieth
|69
|-1
|19. Rory McIlroy
|70
|E
|19. Max Homa
|70
|E
|19. Corey Conners
|70
|E
|19. Si Woo Kim
|70
|E
|19. Tony Finau
|70
|E
|24. Scottie Scheffler
|71
|+1
|24. Tommy Fleetwood
|71
|+1
|24. Sungjae Im
|71
|+1
|24. Taylor Moore
|71
|+1
|24. Nick Taylor
|71
|+1
|29. Lucas Glover
|72
|+2
|30. Emiliano Grillo
|73
|+3