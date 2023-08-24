PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16H AGO

Where the East Lake field would fall in stroke-play format

1 Min Read

Latest

Where the East Lake field would fall in stroke-play format
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    ATLANTA – It’s a bit of a blessing, Scottie Scheffler said, that he could have a day like Thursday and still be in contention.

    The supremely-steady Scheffler was anything but during his first round of the TOUR Championship, carding three bogeys and a disastrous triple on the par-3 15th en route to a 71 at East Lake Golf Club.

    Yet Scheffler only finds himself one shot back of the lead, shared by three players at 10 under.

    That blessing he speaks of is THE TOUR Championship’s Starting Strokes format. Designed to reward the players with the best season entering this week meant Scheffler, current No. 1 in the FedExCup, started the tournament 10 under. No. 2 Viktor Hovland began two shots back at 8 under, with the rest of the 30-man field descending from there. For a look at where every player started the tournament, click here.

    Below is the leaderboard if every player had started the week on equal footing to help you track who’s playing the best this week.

    NameScoresRelation to Par
    1. Collin Morikawa61-9
    2. Keegan Bradley63-7
    2. Adam Schenk63-7
    4. Tyrrell Hatton64-6
    5. Russell Henley65-5
    6. Sepp Straka66-4
    6. Sam Burns66-4
    8. Matt Fitzpatrick67-3
    8. Xander Schauffele67-3
    8. Tom Kim67-3
    8. Jason Day67-3
    12. Viktor Hovland68-2
    12. Wyndham Clark68-2
    12. Brian Harman68-2
    12. Rickie Fowler68-2
    16. Jon Rahm69-1
    16. Patrick Cantlay69-1
    16. Jordan Spieth69-1
    19. Rory McIlroy70E
    19. Max Homa70E
    19. Corey Conners70E
    19. Si Woo Kim70E
    19. Tony Finau70E
    24. Scottie Scheffler71+1
    24. Tommy Fleetwood71+1
    24. Sungjae Im71+1
    24. Taylor Moore71+1
    24. Nick Taylor71+1
    29. Lucas Glover72+2
    30. Emiliano Grillo73+3

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.