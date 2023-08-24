Rory McIlroy reportedly suffering from lower-back injury, still set to play at East Lake

The 34-year-old McIlroy is looking for back-to-back wins at East Lake, where he also won in 2016 and 2019. Last year, he overcame a six-stroke deficit on Sunday to beat Scottie Scheffler and hoist his third FedExCup trophy. He has two wins on the season, capturing titles at the Genesis Scottish Open in July and THE CJ CUP in South Carolina last October.