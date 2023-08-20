PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

TOUR Championship field: How they will begin with 'FedExCup Starting Strokes'

1 Min Read

Latest

TOUR Championship field: How they will begin with 'FedExCup Starting Strokes'
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The TOUR Championship will once again feature a staggered start beginning in Round 1 at East Lake Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler will once again begin the week top of the leaderboard.

    The FedExCup points leader after the first two Playoffs events will begin the TOUR Championship at 10-under par. The No. 2 player will start at 8-under. The No. 3 player starts at 7-under; the No. 4 player starts at 6-under; the No. 5 player starts at 5-under. Players 6-10 start at 4-under; players 11-15 start at 3-under; players 16-20 start at 2-under; players 21-25 start at 1-under; and players 26-30 start at even par.

    At the TOUR Championship, the player with the lowest stroke total over 72 holes when combined with his FedExCup Starting Strokes will be crowned the FedExCup champion, be credited with an official victory at the TOUR Championship, earn a bonus of $18 million and a five-year PGA TOUR exemption.

    Here's how the final 30 players in the FedExCup standings who qualified through the BMW Championship will begin the TOUR Championship.

    Note: Scroll to bottom for full FedExCup bonus money payouts for all 30 players.

    STARTING STROKESPLAYER
    10 underScottie Scheffler
    8 underViktor Hovland
    7 underRory McIlroy
    6 underJon Rahm
    5 underLucas Glover
    4 underMax Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
    3 underTommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele
    2 underTom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim
    1 underTaylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
    Even parSam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

    FedExCup Bonus

    Place Total
    1$18,000,000
    2$6,500,000
    3$5,000,000
    44,000,000
    5$3,000,000
    6$2,500,000
    7$2,000,000
    8$1,500,000
    9$1,250,000
    10$1,000,000
    11$950,000
    12$900,000
    13$850,000
    14$800,000
    15$760,000
    16$720,000
    17$700,000
    18$680,000
    19$660,000
    20$640,000
    21$620,000
    22$600,000
    23$580,000
    24$565,000
    25$550,000
    26$540,000
    27$530,000
    28$520,000
    29$510,000
    30$500,000
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.