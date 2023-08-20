TOUR Championship field: How they will begin with 'FedExCup Starting Strokes'
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The TOUR Championship will once again feature a staggered start beginning in Round 1 at East Lake Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler will once again begin the week top of the leaderboard.
The FedExCup points leader after the first two Playoffs events will begin the TOUR Championship at 10-under par. The No. 2 player will start at 8-under. The No. 3 player starts at 7-under; the No. 4 player starts at 6-under; the No. 5 player starts at 5-under. Players 6-10 start at 4-under; players 11-15 start at 3-under; players 16-20 start at 2-under; players 21-25 start at 1-under; and players 26-30 start at even par.
At the TOUR Championship, the player with the lowest stroke total over 72 holes when combined with his FedExCup Starting Strokes will be crowned the FedExCup champion, be credited with an official victory at the TOUR Championship, earn a bonus of $18 million and a five-year PGA TOUR exemption.
Here's how the final 30 players in the FedExCup standings who qualified through the BMW Championship will begin the TOUR Championship.
Note: Scroll to bottom for full FedExCup bonus money payouts for all 30 players.
|STARTING STROKES
|PLAYER
|10 under
|Scottie Scheffler
|8 under
|Viktor Hovland
|7 under
|Rory McIlroy
|6 under
|Jon Rahm
|5 under
|Lucas Glover
|4 under
|Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
|3 under
|Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele
|2 under
|Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim
|1 under
|Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
|Even par
|Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka
FedExCup Bonus
|Place
|Total
|1
|$18,000,000
|2
|$6,500,000
|3
|$5,000,000
|4
|4,000,000
|5
|$3,000,000
|6
|$2,500,000
|7
|$2,000,000
|8
|$1,500,000
|9
|$1,250,000
|10
|$1,000,000
|11
|$950,000
|12
|$900,000
|13
|$850,000
|14
|$800,000
|15
|$760,000
|16
|$720,000
|17
|$700,000
|18
|$680,000
|19
|$660,000
|20
|$640,000
|21
|$620,000
|22
|$600,000
|23
|$580,000
|24
|$565,000
|25
|$550,000
|26
|$540,000
|27
|$530,000
|28
|$520,000
|29
|$510,000
|30
|$500,000