How to watch TOUR Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR season ends this week at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The top 30 players who qualified will compete for the coveted FedExCup trophy and $18 million FedExCup Bonus. Round 3 begins Saturday at East Lake.
Viktor Hovland and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa co-lead at 16 under. Scottie Scheffler, Masters champion Jon Rahm and three-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy all sit within six shots of the lead.
Others in the field include former FedExCup champions Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman and Ryder Cup qualifiers Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.
FEDEXCUP STARTING STROKES
The TOUR Championship will feature the FedExCup Starting Strokes format. Click here for details on the format, and here to see in what place each player started the tournament.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
Television: Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, noon.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured Group: 12:15-7 p.m.
|Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-noon
|Featured Group: 12:15-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured Group: 12:45-7 p.m.
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-noon
|Featured Group: 12:45-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Hole: 12:30-7 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-noon
|Featured Hole: 12:30-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-noon
|Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
Linear Window: (1:00PM – 7:00PM ET)
Stream 1: Featured Group #1 – 12:32 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim, then pick-up Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay at 1:54 p.m.
Stream 2: Featured Group #2 – 12:54 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, then pick-up Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick at 2:16 p.m.
Stream 3: Featured Hole – 2nd hole (par-3) until final group plays through, then move to 15th hole (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – 9th hole (par 3) until final group plays through, then move 17th (par 4)
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes