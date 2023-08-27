Viktor Hovland shines amid struggling field at East Lake

On the most difficult day of this week, he shot 66 to pull away from his closest pursuers. Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler combined to make just two birdies Saturday and both shot 73. Morikawa had set East Lake’s 36-hole scoring record to vault from nine back and into a share of the halfway lead. Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player, began the day in third place, two behind the pair.