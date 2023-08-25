PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24H AGO

How to watch TOUR Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

How to watch TOUR Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR season comes to a close this week at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The top 30 players who qualified will compete for the coveted FedExCup trophy and $18 million FedExCup Bonus.

    Those in the field include FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 in the standings Viktor Hovland, three-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, former FedExCup champions Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth, Masters champion Jon Rahm, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman and Ryder Cup qualifiers Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.

    Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, and Viktor Hovland are all tied for the lead after the first round at 10-under par.

    FEDEXCUP STARTING STROKES

    The TOUR Championship will feature the FedExCup Starting Strokes format. Click here for details on the format, and here to see in what place each player started in to begin Round 1.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    Television: Friday, 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, noon.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Friday, noon–6 p.m. Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30-7 p.m.Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-noon
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.N/AFeatured Group: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-7 p.m.Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-noon
    N/AN/AFeatured Group: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Holes: noon-1 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-noon
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.N/AFeatured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Hole: 1- 6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-noon
    N/AN/AFeatured Hole: noon-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    MUST READS

    Rory McIlroy’s injury, Scottie Scheffler’s triple lead to packed leaderboard at East Lake

    Searching for a ‘true fix’ to his swing, Collin Morikawa cards 61 to jump into TOUR Championship contention

    Adam Schenk leads newcomers at East Lake, vaults into contention with first-round 63

    Where the East Lake field would fall in stroke-play format

    TOUR Championship field: How they will begin with 'FedExCup Starting Strokes'

    See the 30 players who qualified for the TOUR Championship

    How it works: FedExCup Playoffs

    PGA TOUR 2024 schedule

    Five things to know: East Lake

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.