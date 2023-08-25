How to watch TOUR Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Those in the field include FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 in the standings Viktor Hovland, three-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, former FedExCup champions Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth, Masters champion Jon Rahm, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman and Ryder Cup qualifiers Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.
Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, and Viktor Hovland are all tied for the lead after the first round at 10-under par.
FEDEXCUP STARTING STROKES
The TOUR Championship will feature the FedExCup Starting Strokes format. Click here for details on the format, and here to see in what place each player started in to begin Round 1.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
Television: Friday, 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, noon.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Friday, noon–6 p.m. Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30-7 p.m.
|Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-noon
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|N/A
|Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-7 p.m.
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-noon
|N/A
|N/A
|Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Holes: noon-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-noon
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|N/A
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Hole: 1- 6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-noon
|N/A
|N/A
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes