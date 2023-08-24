Adam Schenk leads newcomers at East Lake, vaults into contention with first-round 63

Schenk, who turned pro in 2015 and is making his TOUR Championship debut, is a self-proclaimed grinder. He drove from his Indiana home to Chicago (and back) for the BMW Championship last week before flying to Atlanta for his 33rd event of the season. Those 33 events produced the success he’s been chasing: He had six top-10s on the season, including runner-up finishes at both the Valspar Championship and Charles Schwab Challenge. All of which culminated in his first TOUR Championship appearance as one of five newcomers along with Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim, Taylor Moore and Emiliano Grillo.