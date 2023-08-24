Searching for a ‘true fix’ to his swing, Collin Morikawa cards 61 to jump into TOUR Championship contention

He thought he had found the solution in Detroit. It was good enough to get him to the precipice of a win that has evaded him for over two years. But it didn’t last. He missed the cut in his next start at The Open Championship and hasn’t threatened to win either of the first two Playoffs events. But those feelings resurfaced early this week in Atlanta. The freedom that allowed him to play the cut with impunity returned thanks to a small change to his setup.