1D AGO

How it works: TOUR Championship, FedExCup Starting Strokes, FedExCup bonuses

2 Min Read

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Here’s everything you need to know for the TOUR Championship, the grand finale of the FedExCup Playoffs where the winner will earn $18 million.

    FedExCup Starting Strokes

    The top 30 in the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship will advance to the TOUR Championship, where the final leaderboard will represent the final FedExCup standings for the top 30 players. Stroke play will be used to determine the champion of the PGA TOUR’s season-long points race. To recognize players for their Regular Season performance, there will be a staggered start to the TOUR Championship utilizing FedExCup Starting Strokes.

    The FedExCup leaders will begin the event with a head start on the competition. The player who finishes the four rounds at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club with the lowest score in relation to par will win the FedExCup.

    “As soon as the TOUR Championship begins, any fan – no matter if they’ve followed the PGA TOUR all season or are just tuning in for the final event – can immediately understand what’s going on and what’s at stake for every single player in the field," PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said when the changes were announced in 2018. "And, of course, players will know exactly where they stand at all times while in play, which will ratchet up the drama, consequence and volatility of the competition down the stretch."

    Here’s how the leaderboard will look like going into Round 1 at East Lake.

    FEDEXCUP STARTING STROKESFEDEXCUP RANK
    10 underNo. 1
    8 underNo. 2
    7 underNo. 3
    6 underNo. 4
    5 underNo. 5
    4 underNo. 6 - No. 10
    3 underNo. 11 - No. 15
    2 underNo. 16 - No. 20
    1 underNo. 21 - No. 25
    Even parNo. 26 - No. 30

    Payouts

    First place in the FedExCup is $18 million. The total bonus pool for the FedExCup Playoffs is $75 million. $18 million for first place, $6.5 million for second, $5 million for third, $4 million for fourth and $3 million for fifth.

    The FedExCup bonus money is the only money given for a player’s finish at East Lake. There is no longer a purse for the TOUR Championship. FedExCup bonus money is not considered part of a player’s official earnings for the season.

    The total bonus pool for the FedExCup Playoffs is $75 million, with the FedExCup Champion earning $18 million

    Place Total
    1$18,000,000
    2$6,500,000
    3$5,000,000
    44,000,000
    5$3,000,000
    6$2,500,000
    7$2,000,000
    8$1,500,000
    9$1,250,000
    10$1,000,000
    11$950,000
    12$900,000
    13$850,000
    14$800,000
    15$760,000
    16$720,000
    17$700,000
    18$680,000
    19$660,000
    20$640,000
    21$620,000
    22$600,000
    23$580,000
    24$565,000
    25$550,000
    26$540,000
    27$530,000
    28$520,000
    29$510,000
    30$500,000
