How it works: TOUR Championship, FedExCup Starting Strokes, FedExCup bonuses
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Here’s everything you need to know for the TOUR Championship, the grand finale of the FedExCup Playoffs where the winner will earn $18 million.
FedExCup Starting Strokes
The top 30 in the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship will advance to the TOUR Championship, where the final leaderboard will represent the final FedExCup standings for the top 30 players. Stroke play will be used to determine the champion of the PGA TOUR’s season-long points race. To recognize players for their Regular Season performance, there will be a staggered start to the TOUR Championship utilizing FedExCup Starting Strokes.
The FedExCup leaders will begin the event with a head start on the competition. The player who finishes the four rounds at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club with the lowest score in relation to par will win the FedExCup.
“As soon as the TOUR Championship begins, any fan – no matter if they’ve followed the PGA TOUR all season or are just tuning in for the final event – can immediately understand what’s going on and what’s at stake for every single player in the field," PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said when the changes were announced in 2018. "And, of course, players will know exactly where they stand at all times while in play, which will ratchet up the drama, consequence and volatility of the competition down the stretch."
Here’s how the leaderboard will look like going into Round 1 at East Lake.
|FEDEXCUP STARTING STROKES
|FEDEXCUP RANK
|10 under
|No. 1
|8 under
|No. 2
|7 under
|No. 3
|6 under
|No. 4
|5 under
|No. 5
|4 under
|No. 6 - No. 10
|3 under
|No. 11 - No. 15
|2 under
|No. 16 - No. 20
|1 under
|No. 21 - No. 25
|Even par
|No. 26 - No. 30
Payouts
First place in the FedExCup is $18 million. The total bonus pool for the FedExCup Playoffs is $75 million. $18 million for first place, $6.5 million for second, $5 million for third, $4 million for fourth and $3 million for fifth.
The FedExCup bonus money is the only money given for a player’s finish at East Lake. There is no longer a purse for the TOUR Championship. FedExCup bonus money is not considered part of a player’s official earnings for the season.
|Place
|Total
|1
|$18,000,000
|2
|$6,500,000
|3
|$5,000,000
|4
|4,000,000
|5
|$3,000,000
|6
|$2,500,000
|7
|$2,000,000
|8
|$1,500,000
|9
|$1,250,000
|10
|$1,000,000
|11
|$950,000
|12
|$900,000
|13
|$850,000
|14
|$800,000
|15
|$760,000
|16
|$720,000
|17
|$700,000
|18
|$680,000
|19
|$660,000
|20
|$640,000
|21
|$620,000
|22
|$600,000
|23
|$580,000
|24
|$565,000
|25
|$550,000
|26
|$540,000
|27
|$530,000
|28
|$520,000
|29
|$510,000
|30
|$500,000